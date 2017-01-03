U2 will headline Bonnaroo 2017 Read Story Dave Paulson , [email protected]
The band revealed their 2017 tour plans on Monday, which includes a stop at the Manchester, Tenn. music festival, taking place June 8-11.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|Jan 6
|Yay
|823
|policing for profits (May '11)
|Dec 29
|waffleiron
|13
|john hinkle
|Dec 24
|just curious
|1
|Pregnant??BEWARE OF Dr. Poe (Sep '11)
|Dec 20
|Tiffany
|7
|Cell Phone Cause Of FireTuesday, December 20Cel...
|Dec 20
|Uncle K
|5
|Chi Rho firarms?
|Dec 17
|leroy
|1
|parker place trailer parks (Apr '15)
|Dec 16
|Kit
|3
Find what you want!
Search Manchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC