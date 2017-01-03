U2 To Headline, Perform Iconic Album The Joshua Tree At Bonnaroo
U2 will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their career-defining album The Joshua Tree at the 2017 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival. The four-day event, which takes place every year in Manchester, Tenn., marks the band's first-ever headline appearance at an American festival.
