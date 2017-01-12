people
Hasty Pudding honors actor Ryan Reynolds Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds has been named Man of the Year by Harvard University's Hasty Pudding student theatrical group. The group said in a statement Friday it is "proud to honor such a talented and diverse actor, whose seamless transition across multiple genres captures audiences and keeps them coming back to see what's next."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.
Add your comments below
Manchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|1 hr
|Sluder
|824
|policing for profits (May '11)
|Dec 29
|waffleiron
|13
|john hinkle
|Dec 24
|just curious
|1
|Pregnant??BEWARE OF Dr. Poe (Sep '11)
|Dec 20
|Tiffany
|7
|Cell Phone Cause Of FireTuesday, December 20Cel...
|Dec 20
|Uncle K
|5
|Chi Rho firarms?
|Dec 17
|leroy
|1
|parker place trailer parks (Apr '15)
|Dec 16
|Kit
|3
Find what you want!
Search Manchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC