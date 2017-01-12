people

Hasty Pudding honors actor Ryan Reynolds Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds has been named Man of the Year by Harvard University's Hasty Pudding student theatrical group. The group said in a statement Friday it is "proud to honor such a talented and diverse actor, whose seamless transition across multiple genres captures audiences and keeps them coming back to see what's next."

