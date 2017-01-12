Nine Inch Nails Top 2017 Panorama Fes...

Nine Inch Nails Top 2017 Panorama Fest Bill; Red Hot Chili Peppers Among Bonnaroo 2017 Headliners

There seems to be a trend developing among non-rock and metal centric festivals this year. With Tool set to headline Governors Ball, there's more rock coming to the like-minded Panorama Fest and Bonnaroo with Nine Inch Nails and Red Hot Chili Peppers nabbing headlining spots respectively.

