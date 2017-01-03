Music 45 mins ago 3:12 p.m.Bonnaroo t...

Music 45 mins ago 3:12 p.m.Bonnaroo to announce 2017 lineup on Jan. 11

Wednesday Jan 4

Festival goers wait to come into the festival grounds the first day at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival June 9, 2016 in Manchester, Tenn. The wait is almost over for music fans looking to find out who will be performing at the 2017 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn.

Manchester, TN

