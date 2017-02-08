Man allegedly set to steal women's clothing items

Mr. Stacy Alexander Stanley age 24 of McArthur St of Manchester was arrested by Manchester Officer Trey Adcock on Thursday for allegedly breaking into a home on McArthur Dr. Apparently the man was there to steal women's clothing and the officer says Stanley admitted to him that his intent was to steal some female clothing items and then allegedly told officers that he did not find anything he liked. According to the arrest warrant he said that he had an obsession for women's things.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.