Tennessee family featured in ABC's - Great Christmas Light Fight'
They have yard lights on their entire Manchester neighborhood-and their 16-year-old son is the mastermind behind it all. The Wintons collect voluntary donations from visitors to benefit Haven of Hope, a charity that provides assistance and shelter to victims of domestic violence.
