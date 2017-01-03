Report: U2 To Headline Bonnaroo As Part Of 'The Joshua Tree' 30th Anniversary Tour
Veteran Irish rockers U2 will reportedly top the lineup of the 2017 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival . The band will be among the headliners of next summer's annual event as part of a tour in support of the 30th anniversary of their landmark LP The Joshua Tree .
