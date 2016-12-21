New To YouTube: Pro-Shot Trey Anastasio Band At First Bonnaroo In 2002
In 2002 the Bonnaroo Festival debuted in Manchester, Tennessee with a jam scene heavy lineup headlined by Widespread Panic, The String Cheese Incident, Phil Lesh & Friends With Bob Weir and the Trey Anastasio Band . Anastasio ended Summer Tour 2002 and closed out the main stage action at Bonnaroo on June 23, 2002.
