Haim Names Collaborators For Second Album, Eyes Summer 2017 Release Date
Haim perform at Which Stage during Day 3 of the 2016 Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival on June 11, 2016 in Manchester, Tenn. We've known Haim was hard at work on its second studio album for some time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|john hinkle
|Sat
|just curious
|1
|Pregnant??BEWARE OF Dr. Poe (Sep '11)
|Dec 20
|Tiffany
|7
|Cell Phone Cause Of FireTuesday, December 20Cel...
|Dec 20
|Uncle K
|5
|Chi Rho firarms?
|Dec 17
|leroy
|1
|parker place trailer parks (Apr '15)
|Dec 16
|Kit
|3
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|Dec 2
|caliegirl
|813
|Coffee county humane society (Apr '14)
|Dec 1
|Kim
|7
Find what you want!
Search Manchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC