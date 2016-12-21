Coffee County man charged with Aggravated Child Abuse or Neglect
On Tuesday Christopher J. Gibbs was charged with aggravated child abuse or neglect and domestic assault. The man allegedly became angry with his 4-year-old daughter, apparently struck the girl numerous times and allegedly left marks on her back and knees.
