Cell Phone Cause Of FireTuesday, December 20Cell Phone Cause Of Fire...

There are 5 comments on the WJXA-FM Nashville story from Tuesday Dec 20. In it, WJXA-FM Nashville reports that:
A Jackson, Tennessee man has been arrested for pulling a handgun on a woman over a PARKING SPACE this weekend. Kenneth Malone charged with aggravated assault.
#1 Tuesday Dec 20
Maybe she stole his spot!
#2 Tuesday Dec 20
Yes, using a gun against a female is never a good thing. Trust me, I know.
http://www.wbbjtv.com/2016/09/16/mugshots-mad...
United States
#3 Tuesday Dec 20
Wish he would have used it...on you...
#4 Tuesday Dec 20
Charges were dropped! Ha, in your face
#5 Tuesday Dec 20
Too late. Madison County Sheriffs have it in evidence. You can see it though on January 19th at 1:00PM in General Sessions Court.
