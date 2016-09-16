Cell Phone Cause Of FireTuesday, December 20Cell Phone Cause Of Fire...

Cell Phone Cause Of FireTuesday, Dece...

There are 5 comments on the WJXA-FM Nashville story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled Cell Phone Cause Of Fire

A Jackson, Tennessee man has been arrested for pulling a handgun on a woman over a PARKING SPACE this weekend. Kenneth Malone charged with aggravated assault.

Real American

Jackson, TN

#1 Tuesday Dec 20
Maybe she stole his spot!
Uncle K

Matawan, NJ

#2 Tuesday Dec 20
Yes, using a gun against a female is never a good thing. Trust me, I know.

http://www.wbbjtv.com/2016/09/16/mugshots-mad...
shutupalready

United States

#3 Tuesday Dec 20
Uncle K wrote:
Yes, using a gun against a female is never a good thing. Trust me, I know.

http://www.wbbjtv.com/2016/09/16/mugshots-mad...
Wish he would have used it...on you...
peanut m n m

Memphis, TN

#4 Tuesday Dec 20
Uncle K wrote:
Yes, using a gun against a female is never a good thing. Trust me, I know.

http://www.wbbjtv.com/2016/09/16/mugshots-mad...
Charges were dropped! Ha, in your face
Uncle K

Matawan, NJ

#5 Tuesday Dec 20
shutupalready wrote:
<quoted text>

Wish he would have used it...on you...
Too late. Madison County Sheriffs have it in evidence. You can see it though on January 19th at 1:00PM in General Sessions Court.
Manchester, TN

