Universal Plastics buys gas-assist molding specialist Sajar Plastics

Universal Plastics Corp., a Massachusetts-based heavy-gauge thermoformer, is expanding its processing capabilities through the purchase of Sajar Plastics LLC. "All of our customers who buy thermoforming also buy gas-assist injection molding," said Jay Kumar, president of Holyoke-based Universal Plastics. "When I heard that Sajar was for sale, and I knew about its incredibly strong reputation, I pounced on it."

