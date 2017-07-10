Survey: US companies add a modest 158,000 jobs in June
In this April 25, 2017, photo, workers from Faulkner's Landscaping & Nursery install an irrigation system at a project in Manchester, N.H. On Thursday, July 6, 2017, payroll processor ADP reports how many jobs private employers added in June. less In this April 25, 2017, photo, workers from Faulkner's Landscaping & Nursery install an irrigation system at a project in Manchester, N.H. On Thursday, July 6, 2017, payroll processor ADP reports how many jobs ... more WASHINGTON - U.S. businesses added a modest 158,000 jobs in June, a survey found - a sign that hiring has decelerated but remains healthy enough to lower the unemployment rate over time.
