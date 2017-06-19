Water restored to Manchester neighborhood following water main break
Marilyn Kelly worked for Christina Fay, answering an ad for kennel help. Fay, she said, was "completely embarrassed" by the condition of her home and told Kelly she was hiring more help.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|missing water
|19 hr
|DOC
|1
|Best contact for a loan
|20 hr
|Martha Donna
|1
|do you need a loan today asap? (Dec '13)
|Jun 20
|Jessy1972
|21
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jun 6
|Mike
|121,926
|Manchester N.H
|May '17
|Renee
|1
|Joe Biden tells New Hampshire crowd: 'Guys, I'm...
|May '17
|Xstain Spot Remover
|2
|Sex women age 18 +44 7827 925226 (Feb '15)
|Apr '17
|Frank
|10
Find what you want!
Search Manchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC