Vigil held outside Manchester Federal building to support immigrant families
Father Joe Gurdak of St. Anne - St. Augustin Parish in Manchester speaks at an interfaith prayer vigil in support of immigrant families in Manchester on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|2 hr
|Move
|121,928
|loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10)
|10 hr
|Jess
|132
|Need an urgent loan asap (Sep '14)
|May 26
|john Wells
|14
|Do you need a loan?
|May 25
|william Gregg
|1
|Manchester N.H
|May 14
|Renee
|1
|Loan needed urgently (May '14)
|May 12
|rick campbell
|89
|Joe Biden tells New Hampshire crowd: 'Guys, I'm...
|May '17
|Xstain Spot Remover
|2
Find what you want!
Search Manchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC