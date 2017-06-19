Vice President Brian Giguere in BAO's...

Vice President Brian Giguere in BAO's new digs at the Jefferson Mill in Manchester.

A Massachusetts company chose Manchester's Millyard over locations in three other states as the site of a new office that will employ around 50 people within 18 months.

