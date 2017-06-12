University Collection of More Than 2,...

University Collection of More Than 2,700 Books Spans US Presidency

The New Hampshire Political Library doesn't include any books about President Donald Trump, but even he likely would agree its new collection of presidential biographies, memoirs and monographs is huge. Arthur Young of Manchester spent 25 years collecting 2,744 books on the presidency, the founding fathers and other people and events related to the nation's highest office.

