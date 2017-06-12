Tyngsboro crash victim had just gradu...

Tyngsboro crash victim had just graduated from NH Job Corps

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Home

Osvaldo Rodriguez graduated from Job Corps in New Hampshire Wednesday and was looking forward to soon joining the U.S. Air Force and becoming a pilot, his next step in being the best role model he could be for his younger brothers. But the Chelsea 19-year-old's young life and dreams were cut tragically short Sunday morning when he was killed in a single-car rollover crash on Route 3. His aunt, Violet Baez, of Dorchester, said she helped her sister, Gloria Pagan, raise him from infancy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Home.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manchester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
do you need a loan today asap? (Dec '13) Jun 9 Darleen 20
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jun 7 DENG 121,930
Manchester N.H May 14 Renee 1
News Joe Biden tells New Hampshire crowd: 'Guys, I'm... May '17 Xstain Spot Remover 2
Sex women age 18 +44 7827 925226 (Feb '15) Apr '17 Frank 10
Loan Apr '17 Kathy 1
[email protected] I am in need of loan... (Jun '15) Apr '17 Jeremy 10
See all Manchester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manchester Forum Now

Manchester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manchester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

Manchester, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,432 • Total comments across all topics: 281,718,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC