Toddler struck by van backing out of garage at NH home

A 2-year-old boy was struck by a van backing out of a garage at a home in Manchester, N.H. Saturday morning and taken to a Boston area hosptial for treatment of serious injuries, police said. The toddler suffered "multiple serious bodily injuries," after a being hit by a 2016 Chrysler Town and Country Van shortly after 9 a.m. as it backed out of a garage at a home on Dwight Street, police said in a statement.

