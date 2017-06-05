Sununu to nominate Manchester woman for N.H. Supreme Court NEW
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu announced plans to nominate a Manchester attorney to the Supreme Court, who if confirmed would be the third female justice to serve on the state's highest court. Sununu will formally nominate Anna Barbara "Bobbie" Hantz Marconi of Stratham as the next associate justice during Wednesday's Executive Council meeting, according to a news release from the governor's office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Add your comments below
Manchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|1 hr
|DENG
|121,930
|Do you need a loan?
|16 hr
|Ernest1960
|2
|Need an urgent loan asap (Sep '14)
|May 26
|john Wells
|14
|Manchester N.H
|May 14
|Renee
|1
|Joe Biden tells New Hampshire crowd: 'Guys, I'm...
|May '17
|Xstain Spot Remover
|2
|Sex women age 18 +44 7827 925226 (Feb '15)
|Apr '17
|Frank
|10
|Loan
|Apr '17
|Kathy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC