Sununu to nominate Manchester woman for N.H. Supreme Court NEW

Sununu to nominate Manchester woman for N.H. Supreme Court

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu announced plans to nominate a Manchester attorney to the Supreme Court, who if confirmed would be the third female justice to serve on the state's highest court. Sununu will formally nominate Anna Barbara "Bobbie" Hantz Marconi of Stratham as the next associate justice during Wednesday's Executive Council meeting, according to a news release from the governor's office.

