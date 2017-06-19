Strathama s Hantz up for NH Supreme Court confirmation

The Executive Council is set to vote on Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's first nominee to the New Hampshire Supreme Court. The council is expected to vote Wednesday on whether to confirm Manchester attorney Anna Barbara Hantz Marconi, a Stratham resident who is known by family and colleagues as Bobbie Hantz, to replace retiring Associate Justice Carol Ann Conboy. If confirmed, she will be the third woman in history to hold a seat on the New Hampshire Supreme Court.

