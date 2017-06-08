Stephanie J. (Trott) Schehl

Stephanie J. Schehl, 57, of Bedford, passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 surrounded by her loving family following a five year battle with ALS. Born in Manchester, she was the daughter of the late William and Joyce Trott.

