Sentencing of Concord man in bank robbery postponed NEW
The sentencing of Leeland Eisenberg on a bank robbery charge was postponed Friday after a federal judge asked attorneys to reconsider the terms of their agreement. Both sides had agreed to a five-year prison sentence followed up by three years of supervised release, but Judge Landya B. McCafferty said she disagreed that three years of supervised release was adequate given Eisenberg's mental health history and criminal background.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Add your comments below
Manchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|do you need a loan today asap? (Dec '13)
|8 hr
|Darleen
|20
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jun 7
|DENG
|121,930
|Manchester N.H
|May 14
|Renee
|1
|Joe Biden tells New Hampshire crowd: 'Guys, I'm...
|May '17
|Xstain Spot Remover
|2
|Sex women age 18 +44 7827 925226 (Feb '15)
|Apr '17
|Frank
|10
|Loan
|Apr '17
|Kathy
|1
|[email protected] I am in need of loan... (Jun '15)
|Apr '17
|Jeremy
|10
Find what you want!
Search Manchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC