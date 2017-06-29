Senior housing project stalled in Jaf...

Senior housing project stalled in Jaffrey NEW

Plans for a $5 million senior housing development in Jaffrey are back in jeopardy after the town's Selectmen voted to not move forward with the pursuance of a Community Development Block Grant on Monday. In a 2-1 vote, the Selectmen decided to not to move forward with the application process for the $500,000 grant, with Select Board chair James "Cush" Moore and Selectman James Weimann saying they could support the project if the building was somewhere else on the property.

