Rowley solid again as Fisher Cats pick up second win in a row
Chris Rowley turned in a solid outing for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, who pieced together a convincing 8-1 win over the Akron Rubberducks on Friday night in Manchester. Rowley, who has allowed just three earned runs in his last four starts, tossed seven innings Friday, allowing one run to score on an RBI groundout.
