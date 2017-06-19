Quilt TourColourful SW quilt to tour America

Quilt TourColourful SW quilt to tour ...

Colourful SW quilt to tour America

Harvey artist Yvonne Chapman is packing up her stunning quilt Carousel to travel to America after it was accepted into the World Quilt Exhibition. For the second consecutive year Harvey artist Yvonne Chapman has been successful in representing Australia in the World Quilt Exhibition, this time with her stunning piece Carousel, which will tour the United States.

