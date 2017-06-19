Police interview of suspected serial ...

Police interview of suspected serial killer Bob Evans released NEW

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Concord Monitor

A national child advocacy group has released video clips of a police interview with the man suspected of killing five people in two unsolved New Hampshire cold cases. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children compiled the 4 minute, 20 second video, which shows a man, known locally as Robert "Bob" Evans, being interviewed by California police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manchester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
do you need a loan today asap? (Dec '13) Tue Jessy1972 21
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jun 6 Mike 121,926
Manchester N.H May '17 Renee 1
News Joe Biden tells New Hampshire crowd: 'Guys, I'm... May '17 Xstain Spot Remover 2
Sex women age 18 +44 7827 925226 (Feb '15) Apr '17 Frank 10
Loan Apr '17 Kathy 1
[email protected] I am in need of loan... (Jun '15) Apr '17 Jeremy 10
See all Manchester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manchester Forum Now

Manchester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manchester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Manchester, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,588 • Total comments across all topics: 281,933,282

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC