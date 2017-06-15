NH man charged after allegedly talkin...

NH man charged after allegedly talking about killing people while on bus

After allegedly making threatening statements on a bus bound for Boston on Wednesday, causing the driver to pull over on the Mass. Pike in West Stockbridge to alert a state trooper, Alame Adelard Simwerayi is arraigned in Central Berkshire District Court on Thursday.

