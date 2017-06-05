NH Club Notes: Artists Association plans annual banquet Monday
The Manchester Artists Association's Artists of the Month for May were, sitting from left, Peg Lipin, Therese DesRosiers, Rollande Rousselle and Howard Muscott; and standing, Anthony Williams, Sean Jameson, Judy Gelinas and Paul Ducret.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|do you need a loan today asap? (Dec '13)
|Fri
|Darleen
|20
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jun 7
|DENG
|121,930
|Manchester N.H
|May 14
|Renee
|1
|Joe Biden tells New Hampshire crowd: 'Guys, I'm...
|May '17
|Xstain Spot Remover
|2
|Sex women age 18 +44 7827 925226 (Feb '15)
|Apr '17
|Frank
|10
|Loan
|Apr '17
|Kathy
|1
|[email protected] I am in need of loan... (Jun '15)
|Apr '17
|Jeremy
|10
Find what you want!
Search Manchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC