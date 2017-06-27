Manchester, NH mayor, officials did n...

Manchester, NH mayor, officials did not disclose 2015 sexual assault at city high school

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

The mayor of Manchester, N.H. and the city's school officials are under fire for failing to notify parents that a 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted inside Manchester High School West in 2015, and because the mayor first asked about the race of the suspect, according to published reports. The child was sexually assaulted by a fellow student in what New Hampshire judge has described as a "brutal act of physical violence" in a seldom-used hallway of the high school on Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manchester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 6 hr DENG 121,929
missing water Jun 24 DOC 1
Best contact for a loan Jun 24 Martha Donna 1
do you need a loan today asap? (Dec '13) Jun 20 Jessy1972 21
Manchester N.H May '17 Renee 1
News Joe Biden tells New Hampshire crowd: 'Guys, I'm... May '17 Xstain Spot Remover 2
Sex women age 18 +44 7827 925226 (Feb '15) Apr '17 Frank 10
See all Manchester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manchester Forum Now

Manchester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manchester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Manchester, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,450 • Total comments across all topics: 282,076,954

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC