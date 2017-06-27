Manchester, NH mayor, officials did not disclose 2015 sexual assault at city high school

The mayor of Manchester, N.H. and the city's school officials are under fire for failing to notify parents that a 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted inside Manchester High School West in 2015, and because the mayor first asked about the race of the suspect, according to published reports. The child was sexually assaulted by a fellow student in what New Hampshire judge has described as a "brutal act of physical violence" in a seldom-used hallway of the high school on Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.