Manchester Family Justice Center now offers services at downtown YWCA
The Manchester Family Justice Center opened its doors Wednesday afternoon with guided tours of the facility from 4-6 p.m. The center is a collaborative project between five Manchester agencies to provide holistic support through services for survivors of stalking, human trafficking, domestic violence and sexual assault.
