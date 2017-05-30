Man accused of sexually assaulting minor charged with attempting to contact alleged victim
Kurt Carpentino, 33, was arrested in April and is being held in Vermont without bail on three felony charges - kidnapping and sexual assault, kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault and kidnapping of a victim under 16. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in Brattleboro in April.
