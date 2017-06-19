Lunch crowd flocks to new Greek restaurant in Dover
The large rotating stacks of meat, located behind the counter of the The Gyro Spot on Central Ave., got steadily smaller and smaller Monday as the hours went by. Lambroulis said opening day was very busy, with most customers opting for a lamb and beef gyro.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|missing water
|Sat
|DOC
|1
|Best contact for a loan
|Sat
|Martha Donna
|1
|do you need a loan today asap? (Dec '13)
|Jun 20
|Jessy1972
|21
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jun 6
|Mike
|121,926
|Manchester N.H
|May '17
|Renee
|1
|Joe Biden tells New Hampshire crowd: 'Guys, I'm...
|May '17
|Xstain Spot Remover
|2
|Sex women age 18 +44 7827 925226 (Feb '15)
|Apr '17
|Frank
|10
Find what you want!
Search Manchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC