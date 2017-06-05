Katsiantonis: I won't run for reelection
A day after paying the city more than $10,000 in overdue property taxes owed on his Ward 8 home, a city aldermen and Democratic state representative arrested earlier this month on tax evasion and theft charges said he has decided not to run for reelection this fall.
