Kansas City's Jason Kander FAILS Upward As Progressive Poster Boy After Missouri Defeat

The promo weekend glamor piece from Politico is part of DNC celebration of their new star and that's understandable . . . It's also just a bit frustrating that so many "journalists" attempt to report this history of the guy and how he ALMOST won but FAIL TO REPORT THAT A BIG PART OF HIS DEFEAT WAS BECAUSE OF BROKEN PROMISE TO KEEP HIS JOB AS SECSTATE .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.