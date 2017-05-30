Former Manchester pastor pleads guilt...

Former Manchester pastor pleads guilty to assault

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: UnionLeader.com

Jesmer, 38, was the pastor of the Dialogue Church until last summer, when fellow church leaders heard about the allegation and contacted authorities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manchester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10) May 30 Hek 130
Need an urgent loan asap (Sep '14) May 26 john Wells 14
Do you need a loan? May 25 william Gregg 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) May 25 DENG 121,924
Manchester N.H May 14 Renee 1
Loan needed urgently (May '14) May 12 rick campbell 89
News Joe Biden tells New Hampshire crowd: 'Guys, I'm... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 2
See all Manchester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manchester Forum Now

Manchester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manchester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Manchester, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,653 • Total comments across all topics: 281,458,442

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC