Five killed in workplace shooting nea...

Five killed in workplace shooting near Orlando; shooter also dead

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: UnionLeader.com

The victims are Robert Snyder, 69; Brenda Montanez-Crespo, 44; Kevin Clark, 53; Jeffrey Roberts, 57; and Kevin Lawson, 47. "Most of the victims were shot in the head; some were shot multiple times," Demings said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manchester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10) 5 hr Ernest1960 131
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Sat texasmoveit 121,927
Need an urgent loan asap (Sep '14) May 26 john Wells 14
Do you need a loan? May 25 william Gregg 1
Manchester N.H May 14 Renee 1
Loan needed urgently (May '14) May 12 rick campbell 89
News Joe Biden tells New Hampshire crowd: 'Guys, I'm... May '17 Xstain Spot Remover 2
See all Manchester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manchester Forum Now

Manchester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manchester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Manchester, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,536 • Total comments across all topics: 281,546,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC