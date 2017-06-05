Econometrics Named 2017 Family Business of the Year
Lodging Econometrics has been named the 2017 Family Business of the Year by the University of New Hampshire's Center for Family Business. LE was honored at the 7th Annual Awards Dinner recently held at the Manchester Country Club.
