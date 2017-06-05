DHHS chief defends rate of spending on addiction treatment
The state's chief of Health and Human Services told the Governor and Executive Council on Wednesday that criticism by Senate leaders over unspent money in the state alcohol and drug treatment fund is inaccurate, and that reports from the Legislative Budget Assistant do not reflect the current reality.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.
Add your comments below
Manchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|loan required tonight 2015 topix.net (Jan '15)
|2 hr
|Jazz
|38
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Wed
|DENG
|121,930
|Do you need a loan?
|Tue
|Ernest1960
|2
|Need an urgent loan asap (Sep '14)
|May 26
|john Wells
|14
|Manchester N.H
|May 14
|Renee
|1
|Joe Biden tells New Hampshire crowd: 'Guys, I'm...
|May '17
|Xstain Spot Remover
|2
|Sex women age 18 +44 7827 925226 (Feb '15)
|Apr '17
|Frank
|10
Find what you want!
Search Manchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC