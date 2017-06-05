DHHS chief defends rate of spending o...

DHHS chief defends rate of spending on addiction treatment

The state's chief of Health and Human Services told the Governor and Executive Council on Wednesday that criticism by Senate leaders over unspent money in the state alcohol and drug treatment fund is inaccurate, and that reports from the Legislative Budget Assistant do not reflect the current reality.

