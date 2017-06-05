Collection of more than 2,700 books spans US presidency

Arthur Young, left, and his wife, Pat, hold one of the 2,744 books about U.S. presidents he donated to the New Hampshire Political Library, part of the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H., on Friday, June 9, 2017. Collected over 25 years, the books include volumes spanning the presidencies of George Washington through Barack Obama.

