Cavanaugh tops Normand in Democratic primary for Senate seat NEW

Manchester union organizer Kevin Cavanaugh claimed victory Tuesday over Jim Normand in the Democratic primary for state Senate District 16, which includes Bow, Dunbarton and Hooksett. He will now go on to compete in the special election July 25 against Republican David Boutin of Hooksett, who held the seat until 2016, and libertarian Jason Dubrow of Dunbarton.

