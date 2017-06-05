Cavanaugh tops Normand in Democratic ...

Cavanaugh tops Normand in Democratic primary for Senate seat NEW

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Concord Monitor

Manchester union organizer Kevin Cavanaugh claimed victory Tuesday over Jim Normand in the Democratic primary for state Senate District 16, which includes Bow, Dunbarton and Hooksett. He will now go on to compete in the special election July 25 against Republican David Boutin of Hooksett, who held the seat until 2016, and libertarian Jason Dubrow of Dunbarton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manchester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
loan required tonight 2015 topix.net (Jan '15) 18 hr Sophia 36
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Wed DENG 121,930
Do you need a loan? Tue Ernest1960 2
Need an urgent loan asap (Sep '14) May 26 john Wells 14
Manchester N.H May 14 Renee 1
News Joe Biden tells New Hampshire crowd: 'Guys, I'm... May '17 Xstain Spot Remover 2
Sex women age 18 +44 7827 925226 (Feb '15) Apr '17 Frank 10
See all Manchester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manchester Forum Now

Manchester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manchester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
 

Manchester, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,253 • Total comments across all topics: 281,615,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC