Cavanaugh, Normand face off in Democratic primary for open N.H. Senate seat NEW
Big-name Democrats are lining up behind Manchester union organizer Kevin Cavanaugh, who has raised twice as much as Jim Normand in the primary race for Senate District 16, which includes Bow, Dunbarton and Hooksett. Records show Cavanaugh has raised more than $43,000, with some of the biggest checks coming from IBEW local 2320, where he works as an Assistant Business Manager.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Add your comments below
Manchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10)
|5 hr
|Ernest1960
|131
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Sat
|texasmoveit
|121,927
|Need an urgent loan asap (Sep '14)
|May 26
|john Wells
|14
|Do you need a loan?
|May 25
|william Gregg
|1
|Manchester N.H
|May 14
|Renee
|1
|Loan needed urgently (May '14)
|May 12
|rick campbell
|89
|Joe Biden tells New Hampshire crowd: 'Guys, I'm...
|May '17
|Xstain Spot Remover
|2
Find what you want!
Search Manchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC