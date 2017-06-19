Bret Cote elected to Clark Insurance board of directors
Bret Cote of Auburn, N.H., has been elected to the board of directors of Clark Insurance. Cote, a native of Windham, joined the employee-owned agency in 2007 and helped establish an office in Manchester that employs 10 people who provide solutions for business, employee benefits, bonds and personal insurance.
