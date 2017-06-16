Area teens complete leadership seminar

Area teens complete leadership seminar

Ninety-five high school sophomores from across New Hampshire and Vermont spent three hours planting in the New Hampshire Food Bank Production Garden in Manchester from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, as a part of the Hugh O'Brian Youth Leadership New Hampshire annual Leadership Seminar.

