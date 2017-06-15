150 years of Frank Lloyd Wright: Spec...

150 years of Frank Lloyd Wright: Special tours of rare house

Saturday Read more: The Gillette News-Record

Today, the home in Manchester, New Hampshire, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, is considered a museum of its own. The only Wright house open to the public in New England is the focus of special tours this summer in honor of the 150th anniversary of Wright's birth on June 8. The one-story, 1,600-square-foot Zimmerman House was built in 1951 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1979.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

