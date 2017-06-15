150 years of Frank Lloyd Wright: Spec...

150 years of Frank Lloyd Wright: Special tours of rare house

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

Today, the home in Manchester, New Hampshire, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, is considered a museum of its own. The only Wright house open to the public in New England is the focus of special tours this summer in honor of the 150th anniversary of Wright's birth on June 8. The one-story, 1,600-square-foot Zimmerman House was built in 1951 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1979.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manchester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Sat texasmoveit 121,927
loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10) May 30 Hek 130
Need an urgent loan asap (Sep '14) May 26 john Wells 14
Do you need a loan? May 25 william Gregg 1
Manchester N.H May 14 Renee 1
Loan needed urgently (May '14) May 12 rick campbell 89
News Joe Biden tells New Hampshire crowd: 'Guys, I'm... May '17 Xstain Spot Remover 2
See all Manchester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manchester Forum Now

Manchester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manchester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Climate Change
 

Manchester, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,655 • Total comments across all topics: 281,540,333

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC