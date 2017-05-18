Youth counselor posts $2,000 bail in ...

Youth counselor posts $2,000 bail in Concord sex assault case NEW

Wednesday May 17 Read more: Concord Monitor

A former Sununu Youth Services Center counselor accused of sexually assaulting a teenager in Concord remains out of jail following a bail agreement reached Wednesday. Kirstie Bean, 25, of Concord waived her arraignment in Merrimack County Superior Court, where she briefly faced a judge on felony sexual assault charges.

