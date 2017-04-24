US durable goods orders fell for first time in 5 months
In this Monday, April 24, 2017, photo, Harley-Davidson motorcycles are displayed on the showroom floor at the Motorcycles of Manchester dealership in Manchester, N.H. On Friday, May 26, 2017, the Commerce Department releases its April report on durable goods. less In this Monday, April 24, 2017, photo, Harley-Davidson motorcycles are displayed on the showroom floor at the Motorcycles of Manchester dealership in Manchester, N.H. On Friday, May 26, 2017, the Commerce ... more WASHINGTON - U.S. orders for long-lasting manufactured goods dropped in April for the first time in five months, and a key category that tracks business investment went nowhere for the second straight month.
