UNH graduates march off to a Happy Trailsa

More than 2,300 undergraduate and 448 graduate students – including 79 military veterans – representing 41 states and 30 foreign countries received degrees. They all became alumni of the University of New Hampshire on Saturday, the 147th class to graduate on the school's 150th anniversary.

