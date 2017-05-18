UNH graduates march off to a Happy Trailsa
More than 2,300 undergraduate and 448 graduate students – including 79 military veterans – representing 41 states and 30 foreign countries received degrees. They all became alumni of the University of New Hampshire on Saturday, the 147th class to graduate on the school's 150th anniversary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Manchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Turkiye
|123
|Need an urgent loan asap (Sep '14)
|May 15
|Rex Lenders And ...
|11
|Manchester N.H
|May 14
|Renee
|1
|Loan needed urgently (May '14)
|May 12
|rick campbell
|89
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|May 11
|Richard Widmark
|121,925
|Joe Biden tells New Hampshire crowd: 'Guys, I'm...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|2
|Sex women age 18 +44 7827 925226 (Feb '15)
|Apr 25
|Frank
|10
Find what you want!
Search Manchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC